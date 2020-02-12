Inmate back in custody after escaping from Little Rock police

According to Little Rock police, Greg Brebaugh fled to a wooded area Wednesday afternoon while being transported to a substation for questioning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, an inmate is back in custody after escaping Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say they were transporting Greg Brebaugh from the Pulaski County Jail to the Northwest Substation for questioning and to serve arrest warrants when he escaped.

The incident reportedly happened at 12:26 p.m. and Brebaugh fled to a nearby wooded area.