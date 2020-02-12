Inmate back in custody after escaping from Little Rock police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, an inmate is back in custody after escaping Wednesday afternoon.
Officers say they were transporting Greg Brebaugh from the Pulaski County Jail to the Northwest Substation for questioning and to serve arrest warrants when he escaped.
The incident reportedly happened at 12:26 p.m. and Brebaugh fled to a nearby wooded area.
According to police, officers surrounded the area and called for a K9 unit. Brebaugh was located, served with warrants, and transported back to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center.