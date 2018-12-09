GOULD, Ark. (KTHV) - Another inmate has died at a prison in Gould, this time at the Cummins Unit.

Two weeks ago, five inmates died in a four-day span at the Varner Unit, 2.4 miles away from Cummins.

Ronnie Martin, 35, was found dead in his cell shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Martin was serving a 20-year sentence for possession with intent to deliver.

According to his inmate record, he had been disciplined numerous times, including four times for being under the influence, once for refusing to submit to drug testing and once for battery.

His most recent disciplinary violation was on Aug. 6 for being under the influence.

RELATED HEADLINE: 5 inmates die in 4-day span at same Arkansas prison

© 2018 KTHV