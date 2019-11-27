According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Johnathan Louer, 26, walked away from his work-release assignment at the Heber Springs Sanitation Department.

Police say that Louer walked away while on release at 12 p.m. Wednesday, and was in jail for failure to appear. He is not considered armed or dangerous, according to reports.

Court records show that Louer was arrested on multiple drug charges in 2013 including possession of fentanyl and has been on probation.

If you have any information as to Louer's whereabouts contact the Heber Springs Police Department at (501)362-8291 or the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office at (501)362-8143.

