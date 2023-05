The Conway Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the 10Box Cost-Plus grocery store on Harkrider Street, leaving one person injured.

CONWAY, Ark. — Update: Police have taken one individual into custody in relation to this incident.

The Conway Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting at the 10Box Cost-Plus grocery store on Harkrider Street.

One victim has been identified and taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

Officials have asked residents to please avoid the area if possible.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.