Investigation of downtown Stuttgart homicide underway

Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in an alleyway in downtown Stuttgart.

Example video title will go here for this video

STUTTGART, Ark. — Authorities in Stuttgart have requested for the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations Division to look into a homicide that happened on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the body of 27-year-old Dalton Smith was found in an alleyway in downtown Stuttgart shortly after 9:00 a.m.

Reports state that they believe he may have died because of a gunshot wound.

The body is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the actual cause of death.

Police have not identified any suspects in the investigation so far, and once their investigation is completed, agents will submit a criminal case file to the Arkansas County prosecuting attorney.