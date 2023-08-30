Little Rock police investigating shooting that left one dead

​The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after an adult male died from apparent gunshot wounds on North Chicot Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to a subject-down call for service at 7101 North Chicot Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive adult Black male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to reports, the victim died at the scene. Officials secured the scene and notified homicide detectives.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at (501) 371-4660.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.