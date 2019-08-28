FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after an inmate at the Washington County Detention Center was found dead, and another inmate reportedly confessed to killing him.

According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Cobos-Cenobio died early Wednesday, Aug. 28 morning and another detainee, Dekota Harvey, confessed to killing him.

According to the statement, Harvey was moved to a different jail block after complaining of being in fear for his life because other inmates knew of the murder charges against him.

Harvey is accused of firing several shots at two women in the South Creekside Apartments on March 14, killing 20-year-old Elizabeth Dawson.

Deputies said Harvey specifically requested he be moved to jail block R-21. Jail checks at the cellblock appeared normal at 11:25 p.m., but at 12:23 a.m. they found Harvey waiting at the cell door, and Luis Cobos-Cenobio on his back in the cell floor by his bunk bed.

Harvey told deputies that Cobos-Cenobio was dead and that Harvey killed him “because Cobos-Cenobio wanted him to do it,” the statement said.

The deputy called for backup and began rendering aid and CPR to Cobos-Cenobio immediately, the statement said.

Central EMS was called at 12:26 a.m. and arrived four minutes later but were unable to resuscitate Cobos-Cenobio, deputies said. Coroner Mike Neville was then called to the jail.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff’s office arrived at the jail at 12:42 a.m. and began their investigation. Cobos-Cenobio’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Harvey now faces a charge of capital murder.

Cobos-Cenobio was in jail on several charges related to a firefight in November 2018 with members of the Springdale Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office after a high-speed pursuit. Bystander video allegedly showed Cobos-Cenobio firing on a Washington County deputy who stopped him on a road in Tontitown.