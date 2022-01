The Jacksonville Police Department has started investigating after authorities found the body of a man off the roadway of John Harden Drive.

Authorities identified the man as Detonio Davis, who was previously reported as missing by family members on Jan. 11.

Police are still investigating Davis' death, including the manner and time in which he died.