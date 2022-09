A man is now in custody after officers encountered him with a gun inside the Benton Police Department lobby on Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTON, Ark. — A man is now in custody for having a gun in the Benton Police Department lobby.

According to reports, shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, officers found a man with a gun in the lobby.

The officers were able to quickly take the man into custody, and no injuries occurred.