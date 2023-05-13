Homicide investigation underway in North Little Rock

Authorities found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound in the early morning hours Saturday at the Rest Inn off Pritchard Road.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide around 1:05 a.m. Saturday at 5801 Pritchard Road.

Officers responded to shots fired at the Rest Inn and found a man with a gunshot wound on the ground.

Authorities said the victim was taken to a local hospital and later died from the injury.

NLRPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Pritchard Road. Please avoid the area. Anyone with information concerning this incident can call our tip-line at 680-8439. pic.twitter.com/tfJ54vbda9 — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 13, 2023

NLRPD is not releasing the victim's name until the next of kin is notified.