Homicide investigation underway in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide around 1:05 a.m. Saturday at 5801 Pritchard Road.
Officers responded to shots fired at the Rest Inn and found a man with a gunshot wound on the ground.
Authorities said the victim was taken to a local hospital and later died from the injury.
NLRPD is not releasing the victim's name until the next of kin is notified.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.