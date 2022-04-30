Police: Investigation underway following two overnight homicides in Little Rock

Little Rock police have started investigating two overnight homicides that happened at W. 26th Street and Schiller Street.

Police have arrested 52-year-old Yahchanan Makavelli in connection to the deadly shooting on Schiller Street. He's being charged with 1st degree murder and possession of firearm.

Authorities are also searching for Terry Beckton, who's wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide on W. 26th Street.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 501-371-4829.