Police: Two bodies found in Benton home on New Year's Day

Benton police are investigating after the bodies of 26-year-old Brook Nix and 29-year-old Michael Patton were found inside of a home on New Year's Day.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are investigating after authorities found two bodies at a home on New Year's Day.

According to reports, police were responding to a 'welfare concern' at the 800 block of Pearl Street around 5:40 p.m., when officers found 26-year-old Brook Nix and 29-year-old Michael Patton both dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information to contact the police department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.