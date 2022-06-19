Man who reportedly shot pregnant woman found dead in Little Rock

Police have identified the homicide victim as Isaiah Smith, who was previously wanted for shooting a pregnant woman where her 2 unborn children died.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have announced that 19-year-old Isaiah Smith of Sherwood, was the victim of a homicide that took place at S. Jefferson Street on Sunday morning.

Police were sent to the scene, which is where they found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound, with authorities declaring him dead at the scene.

Smith was previously wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Labette Manor Drive in early June. The shooting involved a pregnant victim, leaving her two unborn children dead as the result of her injuries.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were searching for a Smith in connection to the shooting that happened on Labette Manor Drive.

Smith was wanted for two counts of first degree murder and battery in connection to the alleged shooting of the pregnant victim.

Police have not released any information on potential suspects in the shooting death of Smith but said that the investigation is still ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Homicide Update- S. Jefferson Street https://t.co/8L5GlH1Rb2 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 19, 2022