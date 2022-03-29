Jacksonville police searching for Johnson Park homicide suspect, gray SUV

Jacksonville police are asking anyone within a one-mile radius of Johnson Park to review their video footage on Monday evening.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Jacksonville police are asking anyone within a one-mile radius of Johnson Park to review their video footage on Monday evening after someone was reportedly killed.

The homicide happened on March 28 at around 7 p.m., police said in a statement.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a newer gray SUV (possibly a Dodge Durango.) The wheels stood out as being "possibly chrome with a white outer lip area," police said.

If you do live within the one-mile radius of Johnson Park, police say to review footage specifically between 6:50 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. for any similar-looking gray SUV.

If you have any video footage or information about this investigation please call 501-982-0277 or after-hours dispatch 501-985-2802.

No other victim or suspect information has been released at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.