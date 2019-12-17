JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — A Jacksonville middle school and a few businesses were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired while a man barricaded himself inside a family-owned Jacksonville MLB auto sales dealership.

According to Pulaski County deputies, the man's family works at the business.

After negotiations with police, he surrendered after a few minutes with no reported injuries.

