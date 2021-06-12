20-year-old Arkansas man convicted for cyber crimes against children

20-year-old Preet Johnson pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

According to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, 20-year-old Preet Johnson pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

He was sentenced to 10 years on each count, which will run consecutive to the other for a total of 50 years.

“The single most important duty I have as Attorney General is protecting our children from predators,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “My office works tirelessly to ensure criminals are arrested, prosecuted, and imprisoned for their wrongdoing.”

Following an undercover investigation in Nov. 2020, agents received a warrant to search Johnson's home and found him in possession of sexually exploitive material of children.

He was placed under arrest and transported to Pulaski County Detention Center.