JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Department of Justice, 41-year-old Robert Franke III of Jacksonville has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography.

Jacksonville police began investigating Franke in August 2017 after receiving information that he was sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The minor disclosed to police Franke had touched her inappropriately and asked her to send him nude pictures for four years.

Franke also sent nude pictures to the minor and encouraged her to send sexually explicit pictures of her friends.

Franke admitted to asking the minor to send him nude pictures in exchange for different privileges and inappropriately touching the minor several times.

A review of the minor's phone revealed numerous sexually explicit conversations and nude pictures of the minor. He also encouraged her to drink alcohol in an effort to 'relax her.'

In October 2017, Franke was charged in a five-count indictment with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of attempted production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in May 2019.

At the sentencing hearing, Franke was sentenced to the statutory maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment. The judge noted Franke's behavior was outside the bounds of a typical child pornography case.

“This defendant took advantage of a young child for years, manipulating her into sending sexually explicit photos of herself,” said U.S. Attorney Hiland. “He received the longest sentence allowed by law, 30 years in prison, because of his abhorrent abuse of this child. This case demonstrates our office’s dedication to investigating and prosecuting those who prey on our children.”

In addition to the prison term, Franke was sentenced to ten years of supervised release following his imprisonment. The investigation was conducted by the Arkansas State Police, the Jacksonville Police Department, and the FBI, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin Bryant and Allison W. Bragg.

RELATED: Charges dropped against former Conway officer accused of possession of child pornography

RELATED: Pedophiles want photos shared on social media. Here's what to know before you post a picture of kids

RELATED: Counselor for Youth and Families in Little Rock arrested for child pornography