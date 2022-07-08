Jacksonville police chase leaves one person dead, investigation underway

One person is dead following an alleged police chase in Jacksonville, with the driver losing control of their vehicle and reportedly crashing into a tree line.

According to reports, Jacksonville police were conducting a traffic stop on John Harden Drive in reference to a vehicle with "fictitious vehicle tags and a defective brake light."

During the traffic stop, the officer allegedly approached the car as authorities requested the driver's license, registration, and insurance.

According to a press release, authorities then asked the driver to exit the vehicle, who had a warrant from Arkansas Board of Parole, with the driver allegedly driving off during the stop.

After the driver reportedly drove off, police then began their pursuit of the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the driver reportedly lost control of their vehicle, going off of the roadway and crashing into a tree line.

Police approached the vehicle which is where they saw the driver unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle, with authorities reportedly requesting medical assistance.

Members of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the call, which is where they determined the driver of the vehicle to be dead.

Now, the Jacksonville Police Department have requested Arkansas State Police to investigate the crash.