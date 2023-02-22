Jacksonville police investigate shooting in Wendy's parking lot

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a Wendy's fast food parking lot that left one injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the morning of February 22 in a Wendy's parking lot located at 708 W. Main Street.

Officers responded to a shots fired call and found one subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to reports, the suspect’s vehicle has been recovered.

Detectives with the JPD initiated an investigation, and are working to process the scene for evidence and conduct interviews.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 982-3191, Sgt. Jones at (501) 982-3191, or after hours via the non-emergency number (501) 985-2802. You can remain anonymous.