JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers are investigating an overnight homicide.

Police say they responded to a home on South First Street on Wednesday night in reference to a reported gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 27-year-old Chad Ryan Thomas, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Jacksonville police are asking for anyone who has information regarding this homicide to please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 982-3191 or the Jacksonville Police Department Tip Line at (501) 982-4636. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This is an on-going investigation and we will edit this article with updates as it continues.