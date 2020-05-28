JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Jacksonville Police Department, a sergeant has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested May 27.

Police said 28-year-old Armond D. Byford was arrested on May 27 by Ward Police Department on felony warrants for 2nd Degree Domestic Battery and Aggravated Assault on a family/household member.

An administrative investigation has been opened into the incident and Byford will remain on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

He was hired as a JPD officer on July 27, 2015.