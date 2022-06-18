Police: Shooting in Jacksonville leaves one dead, investigation underway

Jacksonville police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead on S. First Street around 11:35 p.m. on Friday.

According to reports, the incident happened around 11:35 p.m. as they found a white male that was suffering from a gunshot wound.

By the time officers arrived at the scene on S. First Street, the victim was unresponsive and authorities declared him dead at the scene.

There's no other information at this moment on the victim or any potential suspects.