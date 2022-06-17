'Jazz Player' sculpture stolen from Riverfront Park, police investigating

Little Rock police are now investigating after a bronze sculpture titled "Jazz Player" was stolen from Riverfront Park.

According to reports, the sculpture titled Jazz Player, created by Bryan Massey Sr., was taken from the city's Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden that's located in Riverfront Park.

The piece was created back in 2009 in an effort to honor the fifth anniversary of the Clinton Presidential Center and Park.

The sculpture, which depicts a tenor saxophone player, was then installed into the city's Sculpture Garden a year later in 2010.