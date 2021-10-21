Jefferson County authorities searching for woman accused of shooting sister

ARKANSAS, USA — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has begun searching for a woman that has been accused of shooting her sister.
According to reports, authorities responded to a domestic disturbance between the two sisters that occurred at the 9000 block of Pine Meadow.
When police arrived, it was revealed that 35-year-old Carliesa Harvill had allegedly shot her sister.
Harvill's sister was transported to a Little Rock hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.
Reports say that Harvill fled the scene before deputies and investigators arrived and is still at-large currently. Authorities are utilizing K-9's to aid in the search of Harvill.
Authorities urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 870-541-5300.