Jefferson County authorities searching for woman accused of shooting sister

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has begun searching for a woman that has been accused of shooting her sister.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has begun searching for a woman that has been accused of shooting her sister.

According to reports, authorities responded to a domestic disturbance between the two sisters that occurred at the 9000 block of Pine Meadow.

When police arrived, it was revealed that 35-year-old Carliesa Harvill had allegedly shot her sister.

Harvill's sister was transported to a Little Rock hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

Reports say that Harvill fled the scene before deputies and investigators arrived and is still at-large currently. Authorities are utilizing K-9's to aid in the search of Harvill.