Jefferson County man arrested after swinging machete at deputies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — A Jefferson County man remains behind bars after he was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Jefferson County Deputies received a report of a domestic disturbance on Moody Road just after 4 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found an unknown woman yelling at 53-year-old Norman Edward Brixey, Jr. who she claims hit her.

When deputies tried to make contact with Brixey, he fled back into the residence. Deputies attempted to take Brixey into custody, which led him to swing a machete at them causing deputies to retreat.

Once a perimeter was established around the home and additional law enforcement agencies arrived on scene, deputies entered the home and used a Taser in an effort to arrest Brixey without further incident.

Brixey has been charged with battery, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest.