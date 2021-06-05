One dead in Jefferson County shooting, authorities investigating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday in the 10200 block of Sulphur Springs Road at approximately 7:44 a.m.
Authorities reported that the victim was 35-year-old Zakary Chumney of Mabelvale. According to reports, Chumney suffered a single gunshot to the torso.
34-year-old Bradley Scott Hartley of Jefferson County was identified as the suspect in Chumney's death. According to witnesses, Hartley fled south into a wooded area armed with a gun.
According to reports, the Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 team searched the area but were unable to located Hartley. Shortly after, Hartley was taken into custody after he made contact and surrendered himself.
Authorities said that despite Hartley being in custody, the investigation is still active and ongoing.