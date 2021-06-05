One dead in Jefferson County shooting, authorities investigating

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, leaving one person dead.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday in the 10200 block of Sulphur Springs Road at approximately 7:44 a.m.

Authorities reported that the victim was 35-year-old Zakary Chumney of Mabelvale. According to reports, Chumney suffered a single gunshot to the torso.

34-year-old Bradley Scott Hartley of Jefferson County was identified as the suspect in Chumney's death. According to witnesses, Hartley fled south into a wooded area armed with a gun.

According to reports, the Arkansas Department of Corrections K-9 team searched the area but were unable to located Hartley. Shortly after, Hartley was taken into custody after he made contact and surrendered himself.