LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Jermain Taylor's latest arrest resulted from allegations that the former boxing champ knocked out his girlfriend twice, held a knife on her and threatened to kill her on Aug. 30.

According to a police report, Taylor was drinking outside on Azalea Drive with neighbors and his girlfriend when a neighbor thanked his girlfriend. She said, "anytime," in response.

This is allegedly what sent him into a rage.

He accused her of being unfaithful and argued with her in their bedroom, the report said. He then struck her until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she told police that he pulled a knife from under the bed and held it on her while threatening to kill her.

The report said he then hid the knife behind the bedroom TV and went outside before officers arrived.

When officers arrived, Taylor refused to cooperate and told officers to talk to "whoever was in his house." They found Taylor's girlfriend with minor injuries to her chin, mouth, neck, and right arm. When Taylor was around officers, she mouthed "help me" to them.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident. The girlfriend was taken to UAMS for treatment.

Police found the knife behind the TV and took it in as evidence.

We detail Taylor's numerous prior arrests here.

© 2018 KTHV