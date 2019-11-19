JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from the 2019 Arkansas Drug Take Back Day.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Nov. 17, deputies were able to stop a vehicle carrying illegal weapons and narcotics.

During the stop, the deputy established probable cause that the male driver was involved in illegal drug activity.

Following a search of the vehicle, deputies seized almost 50 pounds of marijuana, 65 grams of meth, opioids, 3 loaded firearms, drug paraphernalia and items directly related to the transfer of illegal proceeds from narcotics activity.

Johnson County deputies drug seize

Deputies say the vehicle was driving from California to North Carolina.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with Simultaneous Possession of Firearms & Drugs, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, Possession of A Schedule Four Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Carrying a Weapon.

The narcotics, weapons, cash and vehicle were all seized by the drug task force. The suspects' bond was set at $100,000.