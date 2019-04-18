JONESBORO, Ark. — According to the Jonesboro Police Department, Thomas Hopes is alleged to have stolen over $50,000 from the citizens of Jonesboro in the last six months.

Jonesboro Police Department This man is alleged to have stolen over $50,000 from the citizens of Jonesboro in the last 6 months. In August 2016, Thomas Hopes sold a Kirby home cleaning system to a woman in Jonesboro after an...

In August 2016, Thomas Hopes sold a Kirby home cleaning system to a woman in Jonesboro after an in-home demonstration. She provided her debit card for payment, but Hopes advised her that the charge didn’t go through after he swiped. She then wrote a check for the purchase.

Several days later, when checking her bank statements, the woman noticed that the original transaction did, indeed, go through for an amount of $2,834. Additionally, the check she wrote for $2,600 was cashed and another unauthorized charge for $450 was debited from her account.

In October 2018, Hopes sold cleaning supplies to a woman for $66.90; she paid with her credit card. A week later, she declined an offer from Hopes, but agreed to pay him $20 with her debit card for two poinsettia plants. The money was allegedly for his childrens' soccer team.

When her bank statements came several days later, she noticed charges for $6690, $2800, and $2300, all to Hopes.

On March 20, 2019. A Jonesboro woman declined a request from Hopes to buy a Kirby vacuum cleaner. Hopes then asked her to participate in a fundraiser for his children’s soccer team for $35. She agreed and gave Hopes her debit card.

When she later received her bank statement, she noticed a charge from Hopes for $1450.

These are only a few of the 24 currently reported unauthorized charges Hopes made from credit cards, debit cards, cash payments, and checks between August 2016 and April 2019. Thomas Hopes has been arrested 7 times for charges including the unauthorized use of a credit card, theft, fraud, and more. These numbers only include the charges that have been reported to the Jonesboro Police Department. Several surrounding agencies have filed reports in relation to Thomas Hopes including the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Paragould Police Department and others.

A distributor agreement between The Kirby Company and Hopes was terminated on March 28, 2018. Since then, he has deceived many Jonesboro residents with the unauthorized sale of Kirby products.

The Kirby Company has received many complaints about Hopes in relation to deceit and fraud. The Kirby Company is clear that Hopes is not affiliated with their company in any way and, in April 2019, a written letter was sent to Hopes demanding him to "cease and desist immediately from any and all use of the Kirby mark and from any representation or implicit representation that [Hopes is] in any way affiliated with Scott Fetzer and/or The Kirby Company, including, without limitation, the statements that [Hopes is] a KIRBY distributor."

Since his release from the Craighead County Detention Center on April 12, 2019, Hopes is reported to have stolen over $4,500 from yet another Jonesboro citizen using his vacuum sales scam.

He is still hitting the streets again to scam citizens through his Kirby products pitch, or the Soccer Team Fundraiser pitch.

If Hopes approaches you or your home and attempts to sell anything, contact the Jonesboro Police Department or your local law enforcement immediately and, whatever you do, do not buy anything else from him.

Jonesboro Police say the Paragould Police Department is now in possession of a warrant for the arrest of Thomas Hopes for the same crimes.