Arkansas high school teacher charged with sexual assault of a student

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Jonesboro Police Department SWAT team arrested Nettleton High School teacher Jermaine Thomas early Tuesday morning after evidence of sexual assault of a student was found, police said.
A school resource officer was alerted of an "inappropriate relationship between a student and an employee of the school" on April 21, JPD said in a statement.
The Jonesboro police Internet Crimes Against Children Division was investigating the incident and found evidence of a crime being committed by Thomas.
Photos posted to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page show Thomas being arrested by the SWAT team.
Thomas was charged with first-degree sexual assault and three other charges that weren't specified.
"He will be housed at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his probable cause hearing," the post said.
