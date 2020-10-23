Jonesboro woman arrested after admitting to statutory rape of 14-year-old

Police say 25-year-old Mallory Manley admitted to what she called "having sex" with the minor at least 10 times.

JONESBORO, Ark. — According to the Jonesboro Police Department, 25-year-old Mallory Manley of Jonesboro was arrested Friday by the JPD Internet Crimes Against Children after reportedly raping a minor by admitting to "having sex" with him.

On October 20, police say they were notified by a parent that an adult was caught "having sex" with the caller's 14-year-old son.

After an interview with the minor, police said he said Manley had statutorily raped him "five or six" times.

During an interview with Manley, police say she admitted that she and the minor "have had sex at least 10 times."

