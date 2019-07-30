A judge in eastern Oklahoma has scheduled a November trial date for Steven Wayne Asher of Hackett, who is accused of killing his girlfriend with a lawnmower blade last year.

Steven Wayne Asher of Hackett, Arkansas, is charged with first-degree murder for the August 2018 stabbing death of Amanda Millar. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to reports, Asher stabbed Millar with the blade multiple times, cutting her neck, while they were in the front yard of a residence in the Pocola, Oklahoma.

Asher is also charged with assault and battery after authorities said he hit two people who had tried to stop the incident.

Asher's trial is scheduled for the week of November 4 in Le Flore County.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.