Arkansas man faces death penalty after fatal 2019 shooting in Fayetteville

Jury selection is underway for the case against Marlon Smith, who faces the death penalty for the 2019 murder of Scott Kendricks in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jury selection in a capital murder case began on Monday in Washington County Circuit Court where Marlon Smith is accused of shooting and killing a man in 2019.

Smith was arrested days after the homicide after witnesses told police they saw him shoot the victim, identified as Scott Kendricks, unprovoked at a party late on the night of April 28, 2019.

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, says they are seeking the death penalty against Smith.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, when officers arrived after a 911 call, they found 36-year-old Kendricks with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Smith, according to reports, fled before officers arrived.

On the day following the killing, Smith contacted investigators and offered to speak with them, according to Murphy. He told them when he left the party that night that the victim was alive and well. He also stated he did not have any issues with the victim, nor did anyone have any problems that night.

Smith was then allowed to leave.

It was when witnesses came forward and reported Smith as the shooter to police when he was arrested. He told police that he and the victim had a physical fight a month or so ago. He claimed he did not hold a grudge for the fight, police said.

Jury selection began on Monday, June 6. Circuit Court Judge Mark Lindsay is presiding over the case.

