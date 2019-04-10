SEARCY, Ark. — On Thursday, Oct. 3, at approximately 3:55 p.m., officers with the Searcy Police Department responded to several shots fired in the area of Woodlawn Drive.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle that the victim was driving.

During the course of the initial investigation it was determined that a vehicle was damaged and the victim had suffered minor injuries from flying debris.

The suspect was found to be a juvenile.

Officers were able to locate the juvenile suspect at a nearby apartment complex where he was taken into custody without incident. The juvenile is currently incarcerated and being charged with two counts of attempted murder.

This case is still an ongoing investigation.