Police: One juvenile dead after homicide in Faulkner County

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark — Just before 9:00p.m. on Monday, the Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a juvenile being shot on Shultz Rd.
When deputies entered the home, they found a deceased male juvenile and a short time later the deputies were able to take a juvenile suspect into custody.
According to reports, the suspect is now being held inside the Faulkner County Detention Center and he is currently pending formal charges and a court appearance.
The investigation into this incident continues to be ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it comes available.