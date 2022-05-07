Police: One juvenile dead after homicide in Faulkner County

Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a juvenile being shot on Shultz Rd on Monday night.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark — Just before 9:00p.m. on Monday, the Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a juvenile being shot on Shultz Rd.

When deputies entered the home, they found a deceased male juvenile and a short time later the deputies were able to take a juvenile suspect into custody.

According to reports, the suspect is now being held inside the Faulkner County Detention Center and he is currently pending formal charges and a court appearance.