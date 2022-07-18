Police: One juvenile dead after Pine Bluff homicide, suspect identified

Police responded to reports of a shooting in Pine Bluff on Monday, where they then found a 16-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Just after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to a call of a shooting that had occurred at 1118 W. 5th.

According to reports. when officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds just inside the doorway of the residence.

The Jefferson County coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene and the body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the official cause of death.

Detectives have identified 17-year-old Cartez Lamontrea Davis as a suspect in this murder. Reports state that the shooting seems to have been the result of an ongoing altercation.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call the detective's office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.