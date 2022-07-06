Juvenile shot, injured at apartment complex in Benton

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is investigating a shooting at Chapel Ridge Apartments that left one juvenile injured.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, officers located a juvenile female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound at the apartment complex.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.
Benton detectives are investigating, which remains ongoing.
No suspects are in custody, but detectives have a person of interest and do not believe this incident to be a random act.
More information may be released if it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.
