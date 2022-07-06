x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Juvenile shot, injured at apartment complex in Benton

On Monday, June 6, officers located a juvenile female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound at the apartment complex.

More Videos

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department is investigating a shooting at Chapel Ridge Apartments that left one juvenile injured. 

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, officers located a juvenile female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound at the apartment complex.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

Benton detectives are investigating, which remains ongoing. 

No suspects are in custody, but detectives have a person of interest and do not believe this incident to be a random act. 

More information may be released if it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.

➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!

Related Articles