MODESTO, Calif. — As rain fell on much of California, hundreds of officers, on two legs and four, arrived in Modesto to honor the man who many are calling a true American hero.

Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh lost his life on Dec. 26, 2018, during a traffic stop in Newman. The alleged shooter fled the scene and was caught days later, while attempting to make it to the California-Mexico border.

The words spoken at Singh's memorial spoke to the person he was - kind, funny, smart, giving. Though tears streamed down the faces of many, much laughter was shared as his chief and brother shared warm memories with the hundreds of officers from across the Country who attended — many of whom had not met him.

"I know Ron is up there looking down, not wanting us to cry, or me to cry. But...he never listened to me, so..." said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson, taking a shaky breath as laughter rippled through the room.

"Ron, I know because it's gonna rain this afternoon that you're up there watching over us...and you want us all to be wet," Chief Richardson said, holding back his tears. "Because you loved the water."

Again, smiles draped with tears as the memory of Singh's positive spirit filled the room.

With the chief at the cemetery, one of Singh's closest friends — his K9 partner, Sam.

Sam said her final farewell to her partner surrounded by nearly 100 other K9 officers from across California. Some coming from as far away as San Diego to pay their respects.

"To me it look like you could see the sadness in her eyes," said Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Tori Rolland, her K9 partner standing next to her. "Like she was looking at all of the uniforms (for him) because she's so used to the uniforms."

Rolland knows the kind of relationship that Sam lost, and says the situation hits close to home — because her K9 partner is also a Black Labrador.

"He's just so special," she said of her K9, "The bond we have...it's a connection we have. It's a love we have for each other. It's a trust."

Rolland said it was heartbreaking to watch Sam say goodbye to her best friend.

"It was very hard...the video they showed of Officer Singh, you could see he loved her so much," Rolland said. "We have lost a few officers in my department in the past few years...it's been hard enough. It just needs to stop happening."

Though she is still young, Chief Richardson said Sam will retire and return home to her family, Singh's wife and 5-month-old son.

