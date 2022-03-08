Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested following car crash

City director Ken Richardson was arrested by Arkansas State Police following a car crash Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A City of Little Rock director was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing government operations following a car crash Tuesday night.

Ward 2 Director Ken Richardson was reportedly involved in a car crash in Little Rock around 9:20 p.m., according to the Arkansas State Police.

Richardson said in a crash report that he was driving south on South University when he made a right turn onto Colonel Glenn Road and "does not remember much after" that.

He said he has a history of epilepsy and might have had a recurrence.

A state trooper said he found Richardson around the car "confused" and another trooper told Richardson not to get back into his car.

One of the state trooper alleged that Richardson "lunged" and "grabbed" his inner thigh. Richardson did not remember that.

An Arkansas State Police official said that Richardson hit "several" utility poles and that a transformer exploded. The officials also said the trooper described Richardson as "disoriented" and grabbed the trooper's groin area and "squeezed."

He was arrested by state police.

State police are currently investigating the crash and arrest.

Richardson has been a part of the Little Rock board of directors since January 2007.