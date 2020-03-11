KFC on Markham Park Drive robbed at gun point Monday morning

On Monday, officers were called to KFC on Markham Park Drive for a robbery report.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police reports, on Monday, Nov. 2, officers were called to KFC on Markham Park Drive for a robbery report.

Officers made contact with a female employee who said she was entering the building with her two daughters, also employees, when someone came into the business and demanded money with a pistol.

She said when she entered the business, she forgot to lock the door.

While attempting to open the store, an unknown male wearing a tan jacket and black pants entered the store. He started walking toward the door, leading behind the front counter.

The employee told the man to stop and he was not allowed to come back behind the counter. The suspect continued and brandished a pistol, ignored the registers and demanded money from the safe.

The suspect walked out of the store after getting the money and headed north on Markham Park Drive towards Bowman Road.