Police in Lake Village Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left a University of Pine Bluff student dead and one injured.

According to police, 41-year-old Octavius Easterling, of Lake Village, is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police say on Monday, Nov. 27, officers responded to the basketball court at Luna Street Park around 5:28 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found Sierra’li Wade and her brother, Deonte R. Balhin, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wade and Balhin were both transported to the hospital. Wade later died due to her injuries.