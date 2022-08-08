Lawrence County man dead after armed encounter with authorities

Arkansas State Police are investigating a standoff with law enforcement that left a Lawrence County man dead on Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTIA, Ark. — A Lawrence County man is now dead after he reportedly began to fire a gun outside of his home

Lawrence County sheriff's deputies and Arkansas State Troopers responded to the call of a man randomly firing a gun outside of his home shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, when they arrived, a sheriff's deputy and two state troopers watched 40-year-old Chad Newman standing inside a shop building with a rifle and a handgun.

They made several attempts to have Newman drop his guns and surrender but he refused and instead proceeded to point a gun at one of the officers. An officer then fired at Newman.

Troopers and deputies rushed to give Newman medical aid, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Newman's body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab so an autopsy can be conducted.

Agents with the state police Criminal Investigation Division are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.

The case file will then be presented to the Lawrence County prosecuting attorney who will be the one to determine if the deadly force used by the troopers and deputy was consistent with the law in Arkansas.

Both of the troopers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave and their identities are not being released at this time.