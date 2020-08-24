Conway completes investigation into Lionel Morris death, says records not 'subject to public disclosure'

The police department said the investigation was closed related to the in-custody death of Lionel Morris and that records were not "subject to public disclosure."

CONWAY, Arkansas — The Conway Police Department said it has closed the "professional standards investigation" after Lionel Morris died in police custody in February 2020.

In a press release, the department said all the facts in the incident were "thoroughly reviewed" and that any "personnel and policy issues" discovered during that investigation were addressed.

The department said that "specifics or records regarding or relating to the investigation and any resulting personnel action are deemed closed and per Arkansas law, not subject to public disclosure."

Morris died in police custody on February 4, but the Conway Police Department didn't release any bodycam or security footage until July. The department originally released an edited video, but later released all of the footage.

Morris died after being tackled to the ground and then placed in custody inside of a Harp's grocery store.

He was tased multiple times during the incident and complained about his heart during it. At least one officer admitted in police reports to punching Morris to gain control of his arms.

“The Conway Police Department is continually striving to find ways to better serve our community. After reviewing the incident, we have begun the process of implementing new practices and procedures that we believe will result in strengthening the relationships and trust between the department and those we serve,” said Conway Police Chief William Tapley.