Litle Rock 15-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide

The Little Rock Police Department is now investigating a double homicide after a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on S. Louisiana Street.

According to reports, the shooting resulted in the homicide of both a male and female victim.

Shortly after the incident happened, North Little Rock police officers were able to detain a person of interest, and after a further investigation, a 15 year old male has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder.

Detectives state that they believe this to be an isolated incident, and domestic related.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.