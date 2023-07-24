Little Rock police arrest suspect connected to 2022 homicide

On July 24, homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Carlo Spencer in connection to a homicide that occurred in December of 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On July 24, homicide detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred in 2022.

20-year-old Carlo Spencer was arrested and charged with capital murder. He is the second suspect arrested for this incident. Police have also arrested a third suspect, 21-year-old Kevin Pringle and he has been charged with capital murder.

According to reports, officials with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 11500 block of West Markham Street on December 6, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent bullet casings. Shortly later, officers were informed of a shooting victim near the intersection of Markham and Chenal Parkway.