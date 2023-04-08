Little Rock police investigating after body found on Grace Road

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a deceased male was found on Grace Road this morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to a call for service in the 7100 block of Grace Road in reference to a subject down shortly after 7 a.m. on August 4.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased white male outside. Detectives with the Major Crimes Division and the Crime Scene Search Unit also responded to the scene.

The Pulaski County Coroner transported the victim's body to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine a cause of death and positive identification.