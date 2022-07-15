Former Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey investigation closed

In January, former Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after firing his weapon on patrol— the investigation is now concluded.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back in January of this year, former Little Rock Chief of Police Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after firing his weapon while on patrol New Year's Eve.

Humphrey was deemed fit for duty and was back on the job 12 days later.

The conclusion of the internal investigation into this incident was just shared with the public.

On July 15, 2022, Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police, received a letter from Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley that formally closed the case.

The letter concluded the investigation of the use of deadly force by Humphrey on December 31, 2021.

“After reviewing the information, this office concludes that Chief Keith Humphrey was justified in the use of deadly force and it is our opinion that no further review of this matter is necessary,” the letter stated.