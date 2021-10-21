City director assaulted outside of a Little Rock community center

Little Rock police are investigating after city Director Joan Adcock was assaulted outside of a community center Wednesday afternoon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, they are investigating after city Director Joan Adcock was assaulted outside of a community center Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 20.

The police report said officers were called to Wright Avenue for an assault involving Adcock.

Adcock told officers the suspect walked up to her outside of the Wright Avenue Alert Center and tried to grab a food container she had in her hand. She then began speaking incoherently to her.

Adcock said the suspect began attacking her, grabbing at her hair saying, “Give me that wig. I want it too,” although it was her real hair.

A bystander with Adcock stepped in and told the suspect to move back and leave.

After the suspect walked away from the scene with the container, police arrived and located the suspect a few blocks away, standing on the sidewalk, unsteady.

The suspect was reportedly loud, having irrational behavior and slurring her words. Officer said the woman also smelled of strong intoxicants.

The suspect was told she was being put under arrest for public intoxication as well as being investigated for an assault.

Police said the city leader was not injured and noted she did not want to press charges.