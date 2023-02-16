Little Rock city director pleads not guilty to charges following August car crash, trial set for February

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest, battery, and obstructing governmental operations after a car crash on August 2.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest, battery, and obstructing governmental operations following his involvement in a car crash on Tuesday, August 2.

The Ward 2 director was involved in a crash in Little Rock, during which he hit "several" utility poles and caused a transformer to explode, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Richardson said in a crash report that he was driving south on South University when he made a right turn onto Colonel Glenn Road and "does not remember much after" that.

He stated that he has a history of epilepsy and may have experienced a recurrence.

A state trooper said he approached Richardon's vehicle and described him as being "confused" and his speech was "incoherent".

Richardson allegedly ignored orders to step out of his vehicle multiple times and then resisted the officer's attempts to remove him from the vehicle.

After a brief struggle, Richardson got out of the car and was instructed by another trooper not to get back into his car.

One of the state troopers said that Richardson became combative once the Little Rock Fire Department arrived and allegedly "lunged" forward and "squeezed" the trooper's leg just below the groin area— Richardson said he did not remember that.

He was arrested by state police and transported to a nearby hospital shortly after.