LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Cold Case Homicide Investigators in Little Rock are trying to locate the immediate family members of a 1987 homicide victim named Herbert Williams.

Williams was killed inside of a vehicle on July 27, 1987 along with a friend, Claraetta Smith, at 21st. and Maple Street in Little Rock, Ark.

Cold Case Investigators have located Smith’s family.

Family members of Williams should contact Cold Case Homicide Investigator Tommy Hudson at (501) 404-3128 or email at hudson@littlerock.gov.